State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Biogen worth $47,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.25.

Shares of BIIB opened at $206.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

