Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 449.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,484,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

