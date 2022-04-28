Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.58.
Shares of SBUX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $100.31. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 449.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $5,484,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 231,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
