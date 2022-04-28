SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) Trading 4.8% Higher

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 140,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65.

SQL Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYX)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

