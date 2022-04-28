SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.05

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.07, with a volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

SPXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

