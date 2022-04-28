Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Shares of SPOT opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day moving average of $199.56. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.34 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $321,888,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,492,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $169,101,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

