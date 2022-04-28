SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.24

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.24 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 181019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.41.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.31.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNK. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 62,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 126,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 15,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.