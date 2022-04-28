Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 3,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,699. Sparta Commercial Services has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Sparta Commercial Services had a negative net margin of 2,012.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

