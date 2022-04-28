Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Société BIC stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, markers, sticky notes, leads, whiteboards, and correction tapes, as well as graphite, coloring, mechanical, and other pencils; reusable notebooks, smart pens, erasers, crayons, art and craft kits, refillable shavers, razors shave cream, body and face lotions, finger painting products, and watercolors; permanent, single, metallic, and temporary tattoo markers; gel ink, roller, and fineliner pens; and ball and gel pen, color, and mechanical refills.

