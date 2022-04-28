Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 840.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Société BIC stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.
Société BIC Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Société BIC (BICEY)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.