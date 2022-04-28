SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 306.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

