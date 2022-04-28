Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Raised to $298.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $298.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of SNA opened at $220.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.59.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

