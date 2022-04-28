Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

