SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.68 Million

Brokerages expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce $136.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.84 million to $138.30 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $616.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $607.75 million to $625.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $727.39 million, with estimates ranging from $694.33 million to $743.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

SDC traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $1.84. The company had a trading volume of 75,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,762. The company has a market cap of $712.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $200,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

