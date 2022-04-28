Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About Smart Card Marketing Systems (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Card Marketing Systems (SMKG)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Card Marketing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.