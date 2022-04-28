Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 32,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

