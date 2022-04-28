Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $1.10. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNBR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

SNBR stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 6,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,302. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The company has a market cap of $943.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,938,000 after purchasing an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 494,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after acquiring an additional 166,570 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

