Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,696 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $506,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

