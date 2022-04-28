Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock opened at $39.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.07.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,750,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.