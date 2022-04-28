Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $205.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,459 shares of company stock worth $372,379. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

