Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Nina Richardson Sells 473 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $132.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

