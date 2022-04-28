Showcase (SHO) Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges

Showcase (SHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $37,954.28 and $21.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.05 or 0.07332828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

