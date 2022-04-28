Short Interest in South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Expands By 1,200.0%

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SABK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.74.

South Atlantic Bancshares ( OTCMKTS:SABK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

