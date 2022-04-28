Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Grows By 475.0%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the March 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 123.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKSBF traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. Skanska AB has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

