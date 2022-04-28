Short Interest in Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Rises By 205.4%

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 205.4% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NICFF opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.69. Nichias has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Nichias Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Energy and Industrial Plants, Industrial Products, Advanced Products, Autoparts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including non-asbestos gaskets and packings, rubber type gaskets, other seal products, and peripheral function materials; and thermal insulation materials, such as fiber products, high performance thermal insulation materials, heat-insulation boards, and cryogenic insulation materials, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

