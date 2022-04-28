Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 80.0%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 8,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

GXTG opened at $31.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

