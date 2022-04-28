Short Interest in First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Drops By 99.4%

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Colombia Gold stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. First Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business.

