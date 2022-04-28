Short Interest in First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Drops By 99.4%

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the March 31st total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Colombia Gold stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. First Colombia Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About First Colombia Gold (Get Rating)
