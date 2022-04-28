Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Expands By 257.1%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

DSAQ opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

