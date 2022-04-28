Short Interest in Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Decreases By 69.2%

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Clicks Group has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Clicks Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

