Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Rises By 850.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of CKX Lands at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN CKX opened at $11.38 on Thursday. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.13.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

