Short Interest in Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Rises By 474.4%

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 474.4% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPZZF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 383 restaurants in the royalty pool in Canada.

