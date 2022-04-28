ShareRing (SHR) Market Cap Hits $47.40 Million

ShareRing (SHR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ShareRing has traded flat against the US dollar. One ShareRing coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00101034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

