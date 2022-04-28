Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)
