Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) dropped 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIELY)

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

