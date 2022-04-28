Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $84.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 27.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Shake Shack by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Shake Shack by 30.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 78.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -237.08 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $113.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

