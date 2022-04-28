ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $466.29. 2,530,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,341. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.43.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

