SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE SEAS traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,970. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $15,362,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,124,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

