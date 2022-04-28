Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

AY opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.50 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

