Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 166.2% in April

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 166.2% from the March 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SBGSY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 310,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,089. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

SBGSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($193.55) to €175.00 ($188.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €150.00 ($161.29) to €160.00 ($172.04) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

