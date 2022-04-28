SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26. SAP has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of SAP by 6.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SAP by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,186,000 after acquiring an additional 35,477 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period.

About SAP (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.