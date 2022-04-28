Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after buying an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,592,000 after buying an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,499,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,228,000 after buying an additional 1,415,791 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA opened at $11.81 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -235.29%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

