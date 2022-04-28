Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ryder System updated its Q2 guidance to $3.50-$3.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.00-$14.00 EPS.

Ryder System stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

