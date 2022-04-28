RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered RTL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded RTL Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of RGLXY stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels, streaming services, and radio stations worldwide. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment operates RTL Television, Vox, Super RTL, Toggo Plus, NTV, Nitro, Vox Up, RTL Plus, and RTL Zwei free-to-air channels; RTL Crime, RTL Passion, RTL Living, GEO Television, and Now thematic pay channels; and TV Now, a streaming service in Germany, as well as engages in ad-tech and content businesses.

