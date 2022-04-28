RSM US Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,665 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $101.73. 162,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,382. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

