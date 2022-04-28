RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $288,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,161,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after buying an additional 1,714,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,283,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after buying an additional 870,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,234,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after buying an additional 758,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after purchasing an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 49,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,522. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

