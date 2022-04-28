RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fastenal by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after buying an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,563,000 after purchasing an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 157,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,334. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

