RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $574,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.61. 182,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

