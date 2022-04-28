RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD stock traded up $23.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,281.37. 3,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,192. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,361.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,462.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.