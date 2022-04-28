Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

