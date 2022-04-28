Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $44.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NCR stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.62. NCR has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of NCR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 283.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.