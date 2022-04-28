Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in April

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,277. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Roscan Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
