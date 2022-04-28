Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Down 95.4% in April

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the March 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,277. Roscan Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

