Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.500-$15.750 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $474.69 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $417.54 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after acquiring an additional 62,983 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,063 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 911.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

