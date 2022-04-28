Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Roper Technologies worth $197,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

ROP stock opened at $474.69 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

