Rollins (NYSE:ROL) and Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Head to Head Comparison

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vacasa alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vacasa and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63 Rollins 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vacasa presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Rollins has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Rollins.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70% Rollins 14.47% 31.49% 17.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vacasa and Rollins’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $889.06 million 3.57 -$142.03 million N/A N/A Rollins $2.42 billion 6.81 $350.69 million $0.71 47.20

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Vacasa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rollins beats Vacasa on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife. It also provides workplace pest control solutions for customers across various end markets, such as healthcare, foodservice, and logistics. In addition, the company offers traditional and baiting termite protection, as well as ancillary services. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchisee operations. Rollins, Inc. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.